BC softball opens regional playoffs as No. 8 seed, will host El Camino

Way back in January, Bakersfield College began its softball schedule with a scrimmage at El Camino, then hosted Mt. San Antonio College in its opener on Jan. 28.
Three months and one landmark season later, the regional playoff draw has made it clear that BC coach Casey Goodman was playing the long game with her scheduling.
At 34-6, the best record of Goodman's tenure, the Renegades open postseason play as a No. 8 seed, with a home series against No. 10 El Camino starting Friday night.
A rematch against Mt. SAC, arguably the best team in the state, which won the January game against BC by a score of 3-2, is in store if both teams advance.
BC can draw some confidence this weekend from its past results against El Camino. In the thick of their conference schedule, the Renegades trekked down to Torrance on April 16 and emerged with two convincing wins, 8-2 and 5-2. Kady Smith and Rylee Price had three hits each in the opener as BC opened up a 7-0 lead after two innings, then Price had a key two-run home run to break the second game open. El Camino's first-team all-conference honorees Kayla Inzunza and Leesa Parral combined for two hits on the day, both from Inzunza in Game 2.
The Warriors enter the playoffs at 20-19 — they have had to make their way in a conference featuring three of the top four teams in the region: Mt. SAC, Cerritos and Long Beach. El Camino's offense is predicated on speed, and the Warriors lead the state in both triples and stolen bases. Leah Madden has 34 of those stolen bases, while Alyssa Lujan (.432) and Inzunza (.426) are tops at the plate. The Warriors have hit just six home runs on the year.
El Camino's challenges have been in the circle, where quantity — four pitchers with at least 14 appearances each — has not necessarily equaled quality. Sophomore Liz Cortez has the team's lowest ERA at 2.96 but relies primarily on inducing contact, averaging just three strikeouts per seven innings.
The Renegades boast a well-rounded offense. The second baseman Price was third in the Western State Conference with a .444 mark and got hot late in the season. Power-hitting designated player Kady Smith recorded 47 RBI — tied for third in the state — and 10 home runs. Shelby Buchanan showed remarkable discipline at the plate and leads the state with 28 walks. Kylie Havens, an infield-single machine who picked up her production after an ice-cold February, provides speed from the leadoff spot.
The key issue for BC's offense has been a lack of consistency. In narrow conference wins — 2-0 over Canyons, 3-0 over Citrus, 2-1 in the clincher over Antelope Valley — the Renegades have gone cold for extended stretches, up and down their lineup.
The one constant has been the pitching of Talia Nielsen, who allowed zero earned runs in 21 innings across those three games, striking out 27. Nielsen, a Liberty product who played briefly at CSUB, has been practically unhittable, particularly in conference play, where she was unbeaten. She leads the state in strikeouts with 276 on the season to just 14 walks, a staggering 19.71 ratio. (For reference, the highest ratio in NCAA softball is 16.60.)
Smith will have to figure into BC's pitching rotation this weekend. The standout hitter has been the Renegades' only alternative to Nielsen in the circle for most of the year. After allowing 16 runs in her first two appearances she gave up 10 in her next 10, including one win against El Camino.
The structure of this weekend's playoff series is such that if the teams split the first two games (Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m.), Saturday will turn into a doubleheader. Nielsen will presumably start Friday, but the question is how Goodman will juggle Nielsen and Smith Saturday. If BC wins Game 1, would Smith be the Game 2 starter to give Nielsen a chance for additional rest if BC wins? Or would Goodman want to go for Nielsen for the highest chance of closing out the series right away, but risk having to use Smith in a decisive Game 3?
If BC, unbeaten at home since Jan. 29, which won its last home playoff series in Goodman's first season, can take two games off the Warriors, the Renegades could earn a date with Mt. SAC in Walnut — or host Moorpark, if the Raiders, walk-off extra-innings winners over Chaffey on Tuesday, can pull a stunning upset.
And then, with one more series win ... well, wouldn't you know it, the state championships are in Bakersfield again this year, from May 19-22.