BC softball keeps rolling through conference play, beats Citrus 3-0

It was far from the prettiest game played at the Dean and Adah Gay Sports Complex this season, and Bakersfield College softball coach Casey Goodman will be the first to tell you that her offense didn't live up to its potential Tuesday afternoon.
But as usual for the Renegades this season, the pitching made that irrelevant.
Talia Nielsen threw another complete-game shutout against Citrus, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 batters to bolster her position as the state's strikeout leader. Meanwhile, Rylee Price (four walks) and Marissa Campos (3-for-3, RBI) were the most consistent players for an uneven Renegades offense in a 3-0 win.
"Those two had an off weekend," Goodman said, "so it was good to see them on base ... That means that the middle of our lineup is starting to do something."
Kylie Havens drove a ball into center field that bounced off the glove of Citrus's Patty Rodriguez, allowing two runs to score in the second inning. Besides that play, though, Campos had as many hits as the rest of the lineup combined.
"Right now we're not taking great at-bats," Goodman said. "We're kind of getting out of our element, as far as what we're swinging at."
The Owls twice put two runners on base, once in the first inning with a walk (just Nielsen's 11th of the year) by Isabella Ramirez and an infield single from Rodriguez, and once in the fifth with consecutive bloop singles by Grace Kassotis and Alexis Cordero. In each case, though, Nielsen got a key strikeout immediately afterward and ultimately preserved the shutout.
The result, which brought the Renegades to 22-6, 5-0 in conference, was also notable for BC in that it featured starting spots for Alyssa Miller and Nivea Rader, who have been in and out of the lineup.
"We need to get them some innings," Goodman said, "because come postseason it's going to take every single kid."
Rader got three at-bats after previously having nine all season. Both players reached base; Miller also lofted a single to right center and scored in the second inning on Havens' fly ball.
That two-run play was the first breakthrough for the Renegades, after three baserunners had amounted to nothing in the first inning. They had a chance to extend their lead in the third, after Price walked and Campos earned an infield single, but Jaidyn Harris struck out Miller to end the frame.
Harris, who pitched a complete game for the Owls, wore down a bit in the fifth. Price and Shelby Buchanan drew walks immediately, Burgeis pinch-ran for Price, then Destiny Cuellar bunted them over to second and third. Campos was able to curl her third single into center to extend the lead to 3-0.
But after Miller was hit by a pitch, Anika Romo flew out to left field and Buchanan tagged up early, resulting in another double play for the Owls.
Citrus did not get a runner on base in either of its last two innings, and Nielsen wrapped up the game by getting Andrea Andujo to pop out to Cuellar.
BC will take a brief break from conference play with a nonconference home doubleheader on Thursday, cobbled together from a pair of rescheduled games against Folsom Lake and Oxnard.
"We need lots of innings and lots of at-bats going into next week," Goodman said, "because next week's a big week."