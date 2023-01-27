 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC softball falls to Santiago Canyon on late home run in season opener

After the Bakersfield College softball team got its heroic game-tying moment in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Santiago Canyon did it one better just a few minutes later.

With two outs, Kady Smith fouled off a long string of pitches in 1-2 and 2-2 counts before smacking a two-run home run to center field to even the score at 3-3.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases