BC softball falls to Santiago Canyon on late home run in season opener

After the Bakersfield College softball team got its heroic game-tying moment in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Santiago Canyon did it one better just a few minutes later.
With two outs, Kady Smith fouled off a long string of pitches in 1-2 and 2-2 counts before smacking a two-run home run to center field to even the score at 3-3.
The jubilation was short-lived, as Hawks first baseman Lindsay Marschall came through in a nearly identical situation four batters later, seizing on a high pitch from first-year Renegade pitcher Ryleigh Harrison and sending it over the fence in right-center field.
"They made a great play on a missed pitch," BC coach Casey Goodman said, "so that's kind of what happens sometimes."
Marschall's clutch hit gave Santiago Canyon a 5-3 lead that pitcher Madison Lee locked down in the following half-inning to seal a season-opening win.
Marschall finished 3-for-4, a triple short of the cycle, with three RBIs. She had one of two RBI doubles in the first inning as the Hawks got to Harrison early.
Harrison, an Independence alum, finished with five runs allowed on 13 hits in seven innings.
"I didn't think she threw bad," Goodman said. "You know, giving up five runs is something that I think we should be able to come back from with our offense."
The problem for BC was that its offense was dormant for the first three innings, failing to produce a baserunner until Shelbie Valencia's first-pitch double in the top of the fourth inning. After an unsuccessful bunt by Cammy Chavez, Price matched Valencia's effort and doubled to right field, scoring one run.
But after a walk by Smith and a wild pitch left BC with runners on second and third and just one out, neither Anika Romo nor Destiny Cuellar could bring them home.
Valencia went 2-for-4 as the only Renegade with multiple hits on the day. The lack of production was particularly apparent further down the lineup, as BC was limited by Lee and only got one hit and one walk from spots five through nine (1-for-14 overall).
The hit came on a soft dribbler from Breanna Marquez, on which Marschall couldn't quite make a play. That gave BC two runners on, down 5-3, but Valencia flew out to right field to end the game.
"We got better as the game went on, and I think at the beginning of the game we maybe had a little bit of nervousness and so we weren't swinging at good pitches," Goodman said. "Third inning on, we started finding our zone and finding pitches that we could do something with. So good progress moving forward for the first game of the year."
Santiago Canyon, which was ranked No. 7 in Thursday's preseason poll, had five players with multi-hit games: Marschall, Riley Piattoni, Alyssa Patlan, Jenelle Torrez and Alexa Espinoza. Espinoza drove in the sixth-inning insurance run that put the Hawks up 3-1 ahead of Smith's homer.
Goodman said she sees this opening series of home games as a chance to evaluate how her team, at the start of the season, compares to some of the best in the state. Between Friday night's opponent, Mt. San Antonio (No. 2 in the state), and Saturday afternoon's, San Mateo (No. 1), she should get a pretty good idea.
"One thing I tell them is, 'We're not gonna look the same now that we're gonna look in March,'" she said.
