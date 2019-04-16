The Bakersfield College softball team clinched its second straight solo Western State Conference North Division championship, beating L.A. Pierce, 15-1, in five innings.
BC (12-16, 14-0 WSC North) pitcher Kylee Fahy struck out 11 and did not allow a run in four innings. Alantis Rede drove in four runs and scored three times for the Renegades. She hit a home run and was 3-for-4.
