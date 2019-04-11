Bakersfield College softball scored three runs in the seventh inning to come back and beat Allan Hancock, 6-5, on the road on Thursday. The win kept the Renegades (20-16, 13-0 WSC North) undefeated in Western State Conference North Division play and clinched at least a share of the team’s second straight division championship (commonly referred to as a conference title).
Trailing 4-3 in the final frame, BC loaded the bases with one out. An error at second base let one run in to tie the game. An error in left field let in the go-ahead run. Renegades third baseman Alantis Rede doubled in one more to give BC the 6-4 advantage.
The Bulldogs scored once in the bottom of the seventh before BC pitcher Kylee Fahy recorded her 13th strikeout of the game to end it.
