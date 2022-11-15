 Skip to main content
BC soccer teams await familiar foes in playoffs

After covering nearly half of the Southern California playoff field in a brutal nonconference schedule, it's no surprise the Bakersfield College men's soccer team finds itself in a postseason rematch.

While the Renegades previously played against each of the top four seeds, their first-round opponent will instead be the unlikely team that put in the most goals against them all year: No. 17 San Bernardino Valley.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

