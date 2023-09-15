Long Beach at BC Football

BC's Jalen Hankins dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Long Beach City last week at Memorial Stadium.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Bakersfield College will look to build on the momentum created in last week’s home opener when the Renegades host San Bernardino Valley at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The ’Gades (1-1), ranked 22nd in this week’s JCAB state poll, shook off an inconsistent performance in a season-opening loss at Golden West and showcased a balanced attack in defeating Long Beach City 29-27 at home last week.

