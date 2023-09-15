Bakersfield College will look to build on the momentum created in last week’s home opener when the Renegades host San Bernardino Valley at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The ’Gades (1-1), ranked 22nd in this week’s JCAB state poll, shook off an inconsistent performance in a season-opening loss at Golden West and showcased a balanced attack in defeating Long Beach City 29-27 at home last week.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Woods continued his efficient passing, going 18 of 23 for 245 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder to Dom D’Amato that set up a score to cut LBC’s lead to 14-13 late in the first half.
For the season, Woods has completed 78% of his passes, with D’Amato piling up 152 yards on four catches last week alone.
Woods’ former Liberty High teammate, Jalen Hankins, had a big night against Long Beach with 102 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing, 26 receiving and a TD). Sophomore Jordan Norwood contributed 71 yards rushing on 17 carries, teaming with Hankins to provide an offensive balance that was missing in the opener and most of last season.
Defensively, David Stevenson returned an interception 36 yards for a score to give BC a 29-21 lead with 9:14 to play. Donovan Foster had one of Bakersfield’s two sacks and finished with a team-high seven tackles.
San Bernardino Valley (1-1) built a big first-half lead last week before holding off Southwestern 53-40.
Antoine Fowler did much of the damage before halftime with two rushing TDs to lead his team to a 34-7 lead, but quarterback Isaiah Vasquez put up the biggest numbers with 225 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
It was a far cry from SBV’s season opening 47-0 loss to San Diego Mesa.