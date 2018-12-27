Bakersfield College sophomores Cam Roberson and Carson Olivas were named to the JC Athletic Bureau – California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) 2018 All-America Community College Football Team.
Both were named to the defensive team: Roberson as a punt returner and Olivas as a punter.
Roberson, a Garces grad, had 1,147 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as a triple threat for the Renegades playing wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner. As a punt returner, Roberson had 22 punt returns for 470 yards averaging a state-leading 21.3 yards, including three touchdowns.
Olivas, a Bakersfield grad, punted 57 times for 2,359 yards, averaging a state-leading 41.4 yards. He had a long punt of 56 yards with 21 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.
Also named to the All-California Team (Region III) were Renegade sophomores Elisha Ortiz as an all-purpose player, Nathan De Jager as a placekicker and Ricky Leung-Wai as a defensive lineman.
