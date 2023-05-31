Freshman Neshara Smith from Bakersfield College captured the CCCAA State Track and Field Championship in the women’s high jump and medaled in three events to highlight the Renegades’ performance at the season-ending, two-day event at Modesto Junior College on May 19-20.
The East High graduate cleared 5-3.25 to win the high jump and was third in 110 hurdles (13.86) and long jump (19-0.75).
Wasco graduate Crystal Raya also won a state title, coming in the 3000 steeplechase.
The BC sophomore finished in 11:35.04, more than 14 seconds ahead of second-place Ashley Ochoa of Hartnell (11:49.92).
Sophomore Tearra Haney from Golden Valley finished third in the women’s discus with a 136-2 and ninth in the women’s javelin (108-1). Both Raya and Haney have committed to attend Fresno State next season.
In the men’s competition, Frontier graduate Francisco Felix finished third in the 10,000 in 31:32.27 and fifth in the 5,000 in 14:52.52.
Former East High distance standout Nathanael Rodriguez was fourth in the men’s 3000 steeplechase, with Tucker Monaco from Frontier placing sixth in the men’s decathlon with 5,837 points.
BC has appointed Rosebrooke Hunt as the interim women's head basketball coach. Hunt, a former assistant coach and Renegade athlete, has been a part of the BC basketball program for over seven years, serving as an assistant coach for the last five seasons and an athlete for two seasons. She played for the Renegades from 2013-2015 and was a part of the team's only Western State Conference Champion in 2015.
"I am honored to be named the interim head coach of the Bakersfield College women's basketball team," said Hunt in a news release. "I feel privileged to be able to come back and work for Bakersfield College because it helped me get to where I am today and particularly this job. I'm excited to give back to the school and community.”
BC sophomore Carlos Martinez has committed to wrestle at Simpson College, an NAIA college located in Redding, next season.
Martinez was a 2-year starter for the Renegades, competing at 141 pounds his freshmen year and 157 this past season when he qualified for the CCCAA Championships.
"Carlos Martinez is a huge asset to Bakersfield College Wrestling. His mental toughness and willingness to compete in all situations allowed Carlos to grow immensely in our sport of wrestling. As Carlos moves forward his presence in our wrestling room will be greatly missed," said head coach Marcos Austin in a news release.