Freshman Neshara Smith from Bakersfield College captured the CCCAA State Track and Field Championship in the women’s high jump and medaled in three events to highlight the Renegades’ performance at the season-ending, two-day event at Modesto Junior College on May 19-20.

The East High graduate cleared 5-3.25 to win the high jump and was third in 110 hurdles (13.86) and long jump (19-0.75).