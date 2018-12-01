Nine Bakersfield College wrestlers qualified for the state tournament on Saturday during the Southern Regionals at Rio Hondo College.
The Renegades finished fourth out of 11 teams at Regionals.
State qualifiers were: Marcus Hutcherson (first place, 125 pounds); Keithen Estrada (fourth place, 125); Jared Callison (sixth, 133); Izaiah Ozuna (fifth, 141); Emmett Kuntz (fifth, 149); Kevin Mello (sixth, 155); Jeremy Maas (sixth, 184); Adrian Godinez (second, 197); Jacob Hall (second, heavyweight).
BC’s lone alternate for state is Alexis Becerra, who placed seventh at 141.
The state championships are next weekend at Cerritos College.
