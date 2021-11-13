BC offense falls flat in shutout loss at Allan Hancock to end season

It's rare for a team to lose when its defense holds the opponent without an offensive touchdown, but that's exactly what happened to the Bakersfield College Renegades in Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon.
The Renegades posted their worst offensive performance of the season in their final game of the year at Allan Hancock College, managing just 184 total yards on 56 plays. After a scoreless first half in which the Bulldogs' kicker, Colton Theaker, missed three field goals, Allan Hancock gained the upper hand in the third quarter, getting a key defensive touchdown from K'Hari Upshaw and winning 13-0.
For the second week in a row, neither Richard Lara nor Dexter Frampton could get the offense going for BC (2-8), with Frampton throwing three interceptions in the fourth quarter. Tight end Jayden Smith had six catches for 62 yards but lost a pair of fumbles. The Renegades also had over 100 yards in penalties for the second week in a row.
Allan Hancock (5-4) was inconsistent on offense, and did most of its damage with a rushing attack that featured nine different players, including Dior Kennedy (16 carries for 67 yards), whose 34-yard run in the third quarter, setting up a Theaker field goal, was the biggest offensive play by either team on the day.
It looked like the Bulldogs had a score on their opening drive, a 14-play effort starting from their own 4, when Keyshawn Pu'a went in motion from the sideline on a field goal attempt, and holder Jaquez McWilliams found him wide open for a 34-yard touchdown pass. However, the maneuver was ruled an illegal substitution.
The Bulldogs started their next drive at the Renegades' 44 after a short punt. To open the second quarter, wide receiver Mike McCoy, starting at quarterback for Allan Hancock, converted a fourth down on a read option to reach the 17, but the snap went over his head on the next play for a 13-yard loss. Ultimately, Theaker missed a 47-yard field goal to conclude the seven-play, 13-yard drive.
The Bulldogs got it right back two plays later on Smith's first fumble. But they again managed just 14 yards in seven plays and Theaker was wide on the ensuing field goal attempt.
BC made some progress down the field, with Antonio Robinson converting a fourth-and-short, but Lara was sacked on third-and-7 to set up another punt. The Bulldogs responded with five straight runs and got a BC personal foul to set them up with first down at the 29, but went backwards on an ill-conceived reverse and had to try a 51-yard field goal. The line-drive kick was blocked by Morgan Dutton, and the game remained scoreless heading into the half.
The Renegades' defense wore down after the break. McCoy found Jaleel Walker (four catches, 66 yards) for a 29-yard pitch-and-catch, then Maurice Smith ran for 19 yards. A false start pushed the Bulldogs out of the red zone, and they went conservative on third-and-14 with a short run, showing confidence in their 0-for-3 kicker.
It was rewarded when he converted from 40 yards out to give Allan Hancock the lead. And after Kennedy's long run up the middle a few minutes later, he doubled the lead with a 33-yarder.
To this point, the Renegades had mustered just 70 yards of offense. Taking over at their own 21, they would need more than that for a go-ahead touchdown. But Smith fumbled on their first play, and Upshaw took it back for a 44-yard score.
To start the fourth quarter, BC seemed to finally get going. Frampton went 6-of-10 for 87 yards on a single drive. But on third-and-goal from the 4, in came Lara, who faced pressure on a rollout right and ran backwards to escape before throwing the ball to the Renegades' sideline. He was called for a 21-yard intentional grounding penalty.
Frampton was picked on fourth down. He then threw two more picks in BC's next three offensive plays, as the Bulldogs were content to pound the ball and run out the clock with the score at 13-0.
The Renegades' first regular season under R. Todd Littlejohn concludes at 2-8, with four forfeits (one win, three losses). The Bulldogs will face Long Beach next week as they angle for a bowl bid.