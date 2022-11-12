 Skip to main content
BC offense can't convert in season-ending 13-7 loss to Allan Hancock

Three times the Bakersfield College defense did its job in the fourth quarter, and three times the rest of the team let it down.

First, with the Renegades trailing 13-7 after a 68-yard toss from Joseph Campbell to Jihad Marks broke the shutout, BC forced a quick three-and-out, and took over on Allan Hancock's 31-yard line. But after Dom D'Amato stepped out at the 5 following a leaping grab, the Renegades couldn't convert on four straight plays.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

