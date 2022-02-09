BC mishandled football players' eligibility again, but no one noticed

The Bakersfield College football team continues to face great adversity not just on the field, but in the compliance office.
Six weeks after forfeiting three games due to a self-reported clerical error that made defensive tackle Traveion Bell ineligible, BC submitted a final roster to the Southern California Football Association that correctly included Bell.
However, the roster, dated Dec. 6, was missing six other players who, according to participation statistics from BC’s own website, had taken the field for the Renegades during the season: Luis Alvarez, JonPaul Lafever, Brock Mather, Rashaad Nelson, Myran Randle and Dylan Tooker.
All these players save Lafever were major contributors for BC during the 2021 season. Mather, for example, was a California Community College Athletic Association All-American at linebacker.
The roster, which The Californian obtained via a California Public Records Act request, is known formally as CCCAA Form 3 and is submitted by BC to SCFA Commissioner Jim Sartoris at the beginning and end of the season. Form 3 is used to track athlete eligibility — it features columns for “Previous Seasons of Competition Used,” “Season of competition used?”, “Injury/Illness Waiver” and “Dropped Sport.”
The final Form 3 is supposed to include all athletes who have played a given sport; otherwise, the college risks violating the CCCAA’s bylaws and could face sanctions from the conference or CCCAA.
Following questions from The Californian about the omissions on Jan. 19, BC Athletic Director Reggie Bolton said Tuesday he has since been in contact with Sartoris, and BC is undertaking an appeal process to change its Form 3 and add the missing athletes retroactively.
CCCAA policy requires colleges to have athletes fill out CCCAA Form 1, the Student Eligibility Report, which includes information about their academic and athletic backgrounds. The colleges then aggregate Form 1 entries into a season-initial Form 3 that they can update online as new players arrive over the course of the season.
At BC in August, a host of players had tested positive for COVID-19 and were absent at the time BC football was filling out Form 1 entries prior to the season, and the school neglected to follow up with them afterward, Bolton said.
The Kern Community College District had initially provided The Californian with Form 1 filings for each of the players on Tuesday. However, Bolton clarified that those forms were created after the fact (dated Jan. 24 and Feb. 3) following The Californian’s initial contact with BC.
Sartoris had also been unaware of the missing players until contacted Jan. 19.
“That would really be unfortunate, if there are individuals that are listed on the roster but not on the Form 3,” Sartoris said. “That would be pretty bad.”
Sartoris wrote in an email Jan. 20 that the SCFA lacks the administrative capacity to actually check Form 3 submissions.
“No one specifically checks unless there is an issue that comes up,” he wrote. “The SCFA expects and relies on each college to follow all reporting responsibilities outlined in Bylaw 1 of the CCCAA constitution and complete the forms accurately.
“Given we have 37 colleges and over 3,000 student athletes listed on the Form 3, each season for just football alone, at this time the SCFA does not have the capability to vet every single Form 3 against rosters and team statistics.”
Without SCFA oversight, the colleges are operating on the honor system, because the CCCAA is not involved in verifying eligibility. “The information on the Forms 1 and 3 are the responsibility of the institutions and their respective conference,” a CCCAA spokesperson told The Californian.
Other National Northern League schools in the SCFA are a mixed bag when it comes to Form 3 compliance. Allan Hancock College and College of the Canyons’ submissions lacked any apparent issues. Ventura College initially appeared to have one player missing, but athletic director Jimmy Walker said the player redshirted and did not even have a jersey number. He suggested a statistician’s error was responsible for the player’s appearance in online “participation” statistics.
Long Beach City College’s Form 3 submission does not include a lineman who recorded three tackles in three games. (LBCC representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment, even after interim athletic director Kaladon Stewart acknowledged receipt of an email.) East Los Angeles College cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to deny multiple requests, refusing to provide even a redacted Form 3.
CCCAA Bylaw 1 classifies athletes absent from Form 3 as “unattached.” They “may not compete as a member of that college team or unattached in any game, meet, or match that appears on their college’s official team’s schedule.”
“If they are not put on the Form 3, then obviously, either it’s clerical error, which sometimes happens, they’re overlooked,” Sartoris said in January, “and then my next question to the college then would be: ‘OK, if you made an error, and didn’t list them on the Form 3, are they actually eligible? Do they meet every eligibility requirement?’”
Bolton said the BC athletes should indeed be eligible.
He was hired as BC’s permanent athletic director prior to the start of spring sports after serving in an interim capacity since 2020. Bolton said he is now taking control and will be “doing all the compliance stuff for football going forward.” He also said a player will not be able to participate until his Form 1 eligibility is confirmed.
He added that the school hasn’t had issues in sports other than football, and blamed football’s “sheer numbers” and the impact of the pandemic.
“As we come out of it, we’re learning a lot from it,” Bolton said.
It’s reminiscent of what Bolton said after the Bell snafu in October, before eligibility issues arose again: “Compliance issues happen, and we learn from them. We put things forward to be better so they don’t happen again.”