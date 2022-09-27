BC men's, women's soccer suffer 4-1 losses

The men's and women's soccer teams at Bakersfield College both had shots at revenge Tuesday afternoon.
The men were welcoming El Camino, one of the top squads in the state and the very same that eliminated BC from the playoffs last season. The women got another chance at Antelope Valley, a conference rival that beat them twice last year, which they've been eager to take on since the start of the season.
In both matchups, BC was unable to follow through.
The men went down two goals early and couldn't rally. The women allowed key scores on either side of the halftime break. Both teams ended up losing 4-1.
For Edgar Linares and the BC women, who dropped to 5-1-2, it meant their first defeat of the season, all the more painful because it came at home to open conference play.
"It's one of those games that deals with a lot of emotions, and the emotions can swing one way or the other," he said. "And when it swings the other way, if you don't control and deal with those emotions, then it could go really bad."
It was an equally frustrating afternoon for Vayron Martinez and the men's squad, which was left wondering what could have been after early defensive miscues led to immediate goals for the Warriors.
"They punished us for our own inconsistencies on the ball, so it's a credit to them for taking advantage of our mistakes," Martinez said, "and we didn't take advantage of the little things that they gave us."
The BC men, who fell to 3-4-3, have spent much of their preseason facing top competition but haven't always stepped up their game, particularly at home.
"We want to be recognized by playing, but we also want to be recognized by getting results," Martinez said. "And so far, we really haven't, in games that we should have won, or games that we should have gotten a positive result ... We're not good at home. We're 2-4 at home. At this point, I'd rather go on the road the rest of the way."
The women have a road game at Citrus Friday. Both BC teams will be at home next Tuesday against Santa Monica.
ECC 4, BC 1 (men's soccer)
Carson Nguyen pounced on a failed clearance in the fourth minute and sent a long-distance shot over the head of BC goalie Victor Melendez, then Ty Kerns dispossessed a Renegade center back for a goal of his own a few minutes later, as the Warriors seized control early off what Martinez called "two really silly turnovers."
The arc of the game had almost changed dramatically when Anthony Miron hit the bar in the eighth minute on a rebound off a defender's header.
BC had a couple more agonizing missed opportunities early in the half. Forward Andrew Carrasco found himself onside on a breakaway following a weird bounce-back from a cleared free kick, but could only put an awkward sliding shot on goal that soared over the bar. Miron found Kevin Ramos open right near the goal, but Ramos tried to make one too many moves to clear defenders and got stopped.
El Camino got many more quality chances. In the 34th minute, Alek Palomares sent a deep bouncing shot toward the goal that Melendez had to push off the right post to prevent the Warriors from going up 3-0.
They reached that mark more than half an hour later, when Mario Carlos rounded defender Luis Valenzuela and sent a pass in to Gustavo Munoz, who was denied on a backward shot but rammed in his own rebound.
Andy Cabrera made a long run down the right wing for the Warriors' final score in the 83rd minute.
BC pushed forward for a consolation goal and got one shortly afterward, with Jovanny Martinez playing it through to Angel Sandoval for a bouncing shot into the corner to set the final tally at 4-1.
AVC 4, BC 1 (women's soccer)
The Renegades struck first just before halftime and should have entered the break with momentum, after Denise Ortiz Perez got possession off a throw-in and sent a low dribbler to Crystal Ramos Rosales for a slick backheel goal. Instead, the Marauders equalized in the dying moments of the first half when forward Emily Serrano seized on a turnover as BC tried to play from the back.
That came after Isabell Cerda had been unable to capitalize on a similar error in the 22nd minute.
"I think there was a miscommunication between our back line, our midfield and our keepers ... I think once we practice that and we touch that base again we'll be OK to go," Linares said.
Cerda came out of the halftime break guns blazing and scored within 40 seconds, juking defenders on the left wing and firing a high shot that curled over BC goalie Katelyn Gonzalez to give Antelope Valley the lead.
The Renegades almost came back twice, first on an Arianna Noemi Garcia effort in the 58th that had to be cleared off the line by Kelsey Brustuen, then moments later on a Myla Chow free kick off the top bar.
Instead, Antelope Valley added two more goals: a long-range left-footed shot by Kimberly Duarte and an elegant free kick from Cassi James.
BC almost got one back when Olga Amador and Karla Esqueda Cardona were set up for a two-on-one breakaway, but James halted Amador in her tracks.