BC men's team loses, women's team wins in soccer doubleheader against Santa Monica

One team needed just 30 seconds to score its lone goal Tuesday, and the other kept its fans waiting for nearly 80 minutes.
Yet the former lost and the latter won.
Colin Uzih's early strike for the Bakersfield College men was all for naught, as the depleted Renegade defense lost its nerve in a frustrating second half to fall to Santa Monica 3-2.
Nearly four hours later, Karla Esqueda Cardona rammed home a 79th-minute winner for the BC women against the run of play, breaking a deadlock with Santa Monica as the Renegades held on for a 1-0 victory.
They kept a clean sheet after allowing seven combined goals in their first two losses of the year over the previous week.
"I think they're shifting the movement and the energy that was needed for this level of play, in conference, with good opponents," BC women's coach Edgar Linares said. "It was a lot better today."
The BC men had to plumb the depths of their bench and felt the consequences. With Anthony Miron already not playing Tuesday, the Renegades had to deal with three additional injuries and a late-game red card for striker Angel Sandoval. Their coach Vayron Martinez said they finished the game with "four guys, five guys out of position."
"If we're make-shifting our lineup, then we're going to give space, we're going to give opportunities to the other team and we're going to get punished," he said. "But we don't punish. And we pay for it."
Martinez said that he and his staff have to prepare for the "worst-case scenario" for every game to put the players in the best position to win going forward. That includes traveling to top state contender Oxnard Friday without Sandoval in the lineup, now with a 3-5-3 record.
The women's team improved to 6-2-2 with its first conference win, and will host College of the Canyons Friday.
SMC 3, BC 2 (men's soccer)
A Corsairs defender's misguided header off a BC free kick forced a save from goalkeeper David Rodriguez, leading to a quick strike for Uzih at the far post to give BC a lead in the first minute.
But the Renegades' initial intensity wouldn't last, as in-game injuries and officiating disputes slowed the game to a crawl in the second half.
"You have both coaches asking for the same thing in terms of fouls or foul selection — they didn't know what a foul was, we didn't," Martinez said. "That's how Sandoval got double-booked."
The first half was much more of a sparkling soccer display. BC almost doubled its lead quickly when Kevin Ramos curled in an elegant cross, but it just missed the head of Andrew Carrasco and fell to Sandoval for a weak shot to Rodriguez.
Instead, the Corsairs equalized in the 19th minute, when Alexander Lalor took a swift touch to the right to beat goalie Victor Melendez on a breakaway.
Santa Monica started to take control as the first half wore on. Lalor nearly redirected a Sebastian Alvarez Luna shot that was going wide, and then Jason Moreno's free kick almost curled inside the right post, but Melendez pushed it away.
The Corsairs got the go-ahead goal much more straightforwardly after the break, as BC failed to clear a ball that led to a corner kick and an easy header for Adam Abou-Hamad.
The Renegades nearly committed a blunder a moment later as Melendez had a pass intercepted by Kyler Sorber, but his immediate shot hit the bar. Instead, Santa Monica doubled its lead when Ryan Maher played Javier Mendoza open for an easy go-ahead shot after another poor clearance.
The disjointed second half prevented BC from building momentum. The Renegades managed a desperate goal in the 89th minute as Carrasco seized on a rebound from Pablo Cardenas's shot off a free kick But BC fell short of an equalizer in the final moments.
BC 1, SMC 0 (women's soccer)
Esqueda Cardona pursued goalkeeper Johana Ventureno as she tried to track down an errant back-pass from a defender. Ventureno pushed the ball away in vain, as Esqueda Cardona easily slotted it home for the late winner.
The Renegades showed the greatest offensive urgency in the final 10 minutes following their goal.
"After the goal came in, it gave us a little bit of that relaxation in regards to, 'Hey, we could go get another one,'" Linares said.
They didn't, but got close with a late strike by Olga Amador and a Gissel Lopez free kick over the bar.
Cardona's winner came after a prolonged period of Corsair aggression, but neither team managed many quality opportunities.
Santa Monica had a long-range shot in the 23rd minute from Jacky Hernandez that required some repositioning by Katelyn Gonzalez but was easily saved. The Corsairs also appealed unsuccessfully for a handball after a long cross got pinned between Saralee Tellez and Halle Knox in the box.
Alison Barrera provided the Renegades' best attempt on a close-range shot from the left side late in the first half.