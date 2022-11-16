 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC men's soccer escapes San Bernardino Valley in playoff penalty shootout

Moments after conceding a backbreaking equalizer about as late as one can possibly be scored — stoppage time in the second half of extra time, namely the 122nd minute — the Bakersfield College men's soccer team was asked to go right back out on the field, step up to the penalty spot one by one, and put the ball past San Bernardino Valley keeper Antonio Bataz.

Somehow, the Renegades were up to the task.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections