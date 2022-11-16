BC men's soccer escapes San Bernardino Valley in playoff penalty shootout

Moments after conceding a backbreaking equalizer about as late as one can possibly be scored — stoppage time in the second half of extra time, namely the 122nd minute — the Bakersfield College men's soccer team was asked to go right back out on the field, step up to the penalty spot one by one, and put the ball past San Bernardino Valley keeper Antonio Bataz.
Somehow, the Renegades were up to the task.
BC goalie Victor Melendez saved a pair of Wolverine penalties and Luis Martinez, with just one prior shot on the books all season, sent one hard and to the right of Bataz to wrap up the 4-3 shootout win for the Renegades.
"To have the strength, the mental fortitude, to say 'I'll take the fifth one,' and he goes up there and puts it away — all of these boys battled," BC coach Vayron Martinez said. "We trained two days in PKs, and we just didn't do much of it ... We had like five other boys wanting to take one. I was like, well, I hope it doesn't go to that, but if it does, we have enough guys with confidence.
"Just unfortunate, it shouldn't have come down to PKs, 30 seconds left on that tying goal for them."
The match was knotted at 2-2 after extra time when both teams missed an aerial challenge for a headed cross and the ball bounced straight to the Wolverines' Joshua Holmes, who undid half an hour of steadfast BC defending with one shot past Melendez.
The goal also nullified the huge gift the Renegades got just two minutes into extra time, when Anthony Miron, playing further up than usual with striker Angel Sandoval injured throughout the game, feinted right and then lunged left to bait Bataz into making an ill-advised pass right to him. He then sent a low roller to the corner of the goal to give BC a 2-1 lead.
The Renegades almost extended their advantage on a Marco Guerrero effort seven minutes later, but after a physical, start-and-stop final 20 minutes of extra time, and a dangerous play on which the Wolverines came up short on three headers in the box and Jose Medina blocked a close-range shot, SBVC finally got even.
In the shootout, BC and SBVC were tied at 0-0 after one penalty each, because Melendez denied Erick Ibarra and then Guerrero hit the crossbar. Each successive shooter scored until Melendez managed a kick-save on a low shot from Emmanuel Casas to set up Luis Martinez's winner.
"I'm very proud of them," Vayron Martinez said. "(The) preparation's just them having the confidence that they can overcome adversity, and they did."
The Renegades had to rally after going down early on a solid strike from Ebrima Njie, the Wolverines' leading scorer. BC's offense looked more sluggish than in last Friday's conference-clinching win over Antelope Valley, especially with Sandoval in and out of the game, but the Renegades mounted a crucial offensive in the 60th minute. Jobanni Hernandez played it to Adrian Sotelo on the left wing and Sotelo gave it back to him in a threatening position with his back to the keeper. Hernandez took a sharp dribble left and fired the ball across the goal to make it 1-1.
In the 80th minute, Jesse Smallwood had to clear the ball off the line after a series of awkward rebound attempts derived from a close-range free kick.
The narrow win gives BC another chance to travel to No. 1 Cerritos, which it held to a 0-0 draw in Norwalk on Sept. 9. The Falcons are 19-0-2 on the year.
"Whatever the outcome is, as long as we represent and we play to our level, I think any given day we're as good as anybody," Martinez said. "We just have to put it together, and today we did."
BC and Cerritos will face off Saturday.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.