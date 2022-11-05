BC men's basketball loses control in second half against Santa Barbara

By the time Bakersfield College got midway through the second half Saturday afternoon, it looked like the Renegades had gone through adversity and come out the other side.
After losing an 8-point halftime lead to Santa Barbara, BC had used a key fadeaway and a 3-pointer from London Taylor to help boost its lead back to 43-37.
Instead of securing this margin, the Renegades promptly lost the lead again, allowing three straight buckets on three straight drives by Vaqueros sixth man Trevor Lee and then a putback by Aidan Mandel.
Even so, BC found itself in prime position to claim the win regardless when sophomore leader Rahmel Davis, who had just drawn the Renegades within one point inside of a minute left, was fouled by Kaelin Powell on a drive to the hoop.
But Davis missed both free throws, and Sean Fry's desperation heave at the buzzer was well short, as the Renegades dropped their season opener 57-55.
BC ranked just 92nd of 100 teams in free-throw percentage at 62.7 percent last year and the Renegades' 5-for-15 performance Saturday showed them falling below even that trend. (Santa Barbara went 13-for-16, for comparison.)
Yet the Renegades still very nearly pulled off the win against the Vaqueros, who already had a loss to El Camino under their belt. Santa Barbara was boosted early on by the post play of Mandel (16 points, six rebounds), but really started to carve up the BC defense in the second half when the ball got in the hands of shot-creating guards Lee (12 points, seven rebounds off the bench) and leading scorer Elijah Simpson (18 points). The Vaqueros posted just six assists on the day.
BC looked primarily to returnees Davis, who had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, and sharpshooter Eloy Medina (14 points). Promising transfers Terrin Dickey, a 6-foot-8 forward, and Dustin Henderson showed flashes but finished just 2-for-9 and 3-for-10 from the field, respectively.
In the very early going, the game flow suggested the teams might be headed for an offensive shootout after they traded five quick baskets, including a pair of short jumpers by Mandel. But with the Vaqueros leading 6-5, both teams went incredibly cold, with Santa Barbara becoming particularly turnover-prone.
After Mandel’s third score tied the game at 8-8, BC built a crucial advantage that it carried throughout the first half. Henderson made a close-range shot, then Medina connected on back-to-back transition 3-pointers to put the Renegades up 16-8, as part of what became a 17-4 run in total.
Then the turnover bug bit BC, setting up a pair of Trevor Lee free throws and yet another Mandel post layup, as Santa Barbara got as close as 23-20. But the Renegades used a strong drive to the basket, another Medina 3 and a pair of free throws to go back up 8 at the break.
A string of quick fouls by BC put them in the bonus for much of the second half, as Simpson and Mandel each converted three-point plays to fuel the critical 13-2 Santa Barbara run, before Lee spurred an 11-2 run of his own soon after.
The Renegades had a chance to run away with it late. With Lee and Mandel off the floor, Davis hit an off-balance jumper at the shot-clock buzzer and, after a final Medina 3-pointer, scored again on a drive that put BC up 52-48. He clearly had the hot hand late, but he missed three clutch free throws down the stretch.
Next up for BC is its first road game of the year Wednesday at Oxnard.
