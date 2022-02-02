BC men's basketball locked down early by Citrus in 70-59 loss

An inability to retain possession and a lengthy shooting slump sank the Bakersfield College men's basketball team in its 70-59 home loss to Citrus Wednesday night.
The Renegades posted their lowest point total of the season after shooting 26 percent from the field in the first half and totaling 29 turnovers on the night. Tyrell Coleman's early 3-pointer was the lone field goal for BC in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The Owls weren't especially sharp early either but simply took what they were given, scoring a third of their first-half points from free throws. Leonard Turner, who led the Owls with 22 points when they beat BC on Jan. 24, outdid himself with 24 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday night, establishing himself as a threat in the post and on the perimeter.
Coleman was BC's (11-8) only scorer in double figures, with 17 points on just 6-for-17 shooting, and pulled down 11 rebounds. He helped engineer a late run that trimmed the deficit to six points inside of a minute left, from a margin of 24 earlier in the second half.
Citrus (17-5) took its time building up that margin. By the time Eloy Medina hit a 3-pointer halfway through the first period and Saintfilson Vincent added an off-balance layup to make it 12-9 and end BC's shooting drought, the Owls had only managed three field goals of their own.
But while Vincent's basket came after a long series of turnovers and appeared to swing the momentum in BC's favor, the high was short-lived, and Citrus scored 10 straight points, highlighted by a transition 3-pointer from Cedric Reed. The Owls got into the bonus early as the Renegades were called for an array of defensive fouls.
BC kept the deficit in single digits up until a fast-break layup from Tony Counts made it 26-18, but Citrus kicked off a second 10-0 run with a putback through contact and ensuing free throw by Turner. The Owls then hit BC with a dagger right before half-time when Turner sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 39-20.
The sputtering Renegades came out of the break with their offense still looking sluggish. They had some brief moments of energy when Coleman stole an inbound for an easy transition layup, then Counts added a dunk shortly afterward. A 3-point play by Sean Fry keyed a quick 8-0 run. But Citrus brought its lead back to 19 thanks to a 3-pointer by Jayden Johnston.
However, that was the only shot the Owls made from the field for a long while. In fact, shortly afterward, BC embarked on a 12-1 run. Even as the Renegades were vexed by Citrus's full-court press and committed multiple violations, they managed enough offense to bring the deficit back to single digits, after Medina hit a tough pullup jumper and Coleman connected from beyond the arc.
But by the time Coleman recorded his third 3-pointer of the night, cutting the lead to 65-59, less than a minute remained, and BC couldn't get the stops it needed. In short, it was too little, too late.
The Renegades' schedule has become denser due to games rescheduled from earlier in the season. They will host Glendale on Saturday and Antelope Valley on Monday as they continue their conference slate.