BC men's basketball game postponed due to Santa Barbara's COVID-19 protocols

The Bakersfield College men's basketball team had its Tuesday afternoon matchup against Santa Barbara City College postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Vaqueros' program.
Santa Barbara coach Devin Engebretsen confirmed the reason for the delay to The Californian after BC had announced the postponement Tuesday morning. The Vaqueros also postponed their Thursday game against fellow Kern Community College District foe Cerro Coso.
This is the second straight game the Renegades have been unable to play as scheduled. Their Dec. 16 rematch against West Hills Lemoore was canceled due to water damage causing a leak in BC's home arena (a Dec. 14 women's game against Santa Ana met the same fate). As of last week, the building was slated to be ready for Tuesday's game.
BC previously beat Santa Barbara on the road 88-78 on Nov. 9 in the Renegades' season opener. They are now 7-4.
Tuesday's game was among the first local college sporting events to be affected by the ongoing winter COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant, particularly in Bakersfield itself. Cal State Bakersfield had a women's basketball game at UCLA and a wrestling dual meet at Little Rock canceled last week.
While BC and Santa Barbara's matchup is listed as postponed rather than canceled, the teams have not announced a makeup date. Both are in the Western State Conference, but BC is in the South division, while Santa Barbara is in the North.
Although the men's team is ailing, Santa Barbara's women's program is still scheduled to face the BC women in Bakersfield Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. Immediately afterward, the BC men, 19 days after their previous game action, will host West Hills Coalinga at 6 p.m.