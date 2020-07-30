Bakersfield College men’s basketball coach Rich Hughes announced Thursday that he'll be stepping away from coaching duties for one year.
Hughes will remain at the school teaching in the kinesiology department.
"It's just a personal choice, I've been thinking about it the last few years and the timing is right," Hughes said regarding his temporary hiatus. "I'm grateful that (BC President Sonya) Christian is supportive in what I'm trying to do."
Hughes added that the decision was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are supportive of the decision made by Coach Hughes to step down from leading the program for the year," said BC Vice President Zav Dadabhoy in a news release from BC. "He has been a constant for such a long period of time with our men's basketball program and guided many student athletes on to greater success at the next level. We are thankful to him for the many years and long hours he has spent developing the men's basketball program here at BC."
Hughes, who just completed his 15th season with the Renegades, is the school's all-time winningest coach with 267 victories.
The search for his replacement this season is currently underway, BC said.
