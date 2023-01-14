BC men survive, women's team loses in basketball doubleheader against Glendale

The Bakersfield College men's basketball team almost saw its stellar defensive effort Saturday night go to waste after the final buzzer had already sounded.
The Glendale bench had cried out for a foul when a cluster of Renegades thwarted Powell Mousaian's desperate spinning layup attempt as time expired. When the referees gathered for a conference moments later, it seemed quite likely they could send Mousaian to the line, trailing just 44-43, with a chance to give Glendale an outright win.
Instead, they put half a second on the clock and called a foul on Glendale's Easton Gray instead. Time ran out on the Vaqueros as BC pulled out the home win by the narrowest of margins.
The Renegades led 40-30 with seven minutes left on a Rahmel Davis putback, but allowed a late run driven primarily by Glendale's top scorer Gabino Ramirez, who had 18 points. Particularly devastating was a Ramirez three-point play with 1:11 left that cut the deficit to 44-41, followed soon after by a successful drive from Jarred Jones (who had 10 points).
“We gotta be better, we can’t have them going to the free throw line that many times if they’re gonna get that amount of points," BC coach Aaron Chávez said. "But we defended, we got a stop when we needed it, and Rahmel and Dusten (Henderson), they found a way to bail themselves out on that last possession.”
Davis led the Renegades with 17 points as their only double-digit scorer, plus 11 rebounds, in a game that featured both BC's lowest point total and opponent point total on the season. Davis scored 13 of his points in the first half, including four in an early-game 8-0 run that forced two timeouts from Glendale.
Chávez said he expected more from both Davis and Henderson, the latter of whom shot just 1-for-14 on the night.
"They got a different mirror than everyone else, and they know that," Chávez said. "They're held to extremely high standards."
Glendale appeared taken aback at first by BC's transition-heavy playstyle and fell behind 10-4, but evened the score at 10-10 and then 15-15 on a Ramirez 3-pointer, the only one the Vaqueros converted all game. (They also shot just 30 percent overall.)
BC responded in kind as Henderson connected from deep to set off a 14-4 run, highlighted by a Davis pull-up jumper at the buzzer that was set up by a devastating pick by Terron Dickey.
Free throws were Glendale's best form of offense for the better part of the second half, but a series of late Renegade turnovers resulted in a transition layup from Gray and a Ramirez drive that brought the Vaqueros close.
Henderson stepped out of bounds on a potential final possession for BC, and Glendale called a timeout with 14 seconds remaining, but the Vaqueros couldn't find any space. Mousaian finally slashed inside but was off-target with his layup attempt.
The Renegades improved to 10-8 (2-2 Western State Conference) ahead of Wednesday's home matchup with Antelope Valley, part of another doubleheader with the women's basketball team.
Women's team struggles
In a battle between first-place Glendale and last-place BC, a combination of turnovers, erratic shooting and poor defensive rebounding put the Renegades in a 22-1 hole after the first quarter, and they sustained their most lopsided loss since Nov. 18.
The Vaqueros bombarded BC with 12-of-28 shooting from beyond the arc, including three 3-pointers apiece from leading scorers Cherilyn Legaspi (15 points) and Jesni Cooper (13), and used their early advantage to cruise to a 74-36 win.
Cooper provided an early spark for Glendale with eight points as it went up 12-0, and had scored all of her 13 by midway through the second quarter. Legaspi picked up the slack as the game went on, adding a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth, and Megan Delgado was a consistent presence throughout for the Vaqueros with 10 points and three steals.
For BC, Elise Enriquez shot almost exclusively from deep and converted five times for a team-high 15 points, but no other Renegade reached double figures. Laura Arciga posted eight points and nine boards, but BC was outrebounded 44-34 on the afternoon.
After Glendale ran roughshod in the first quarter — culminating with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Legaspi with two seconds left — BC got its first field goal from Arciga after nearly 11 minutes, then had a glimmer of hope when Enriquez came off the bench for her own first points of the game, making a pair of quick-release 3s to cut the deficit to 14.
Glendale’s own shooting percentage declined precipitously in the second quarter, when the Vaqueros shot 25 percent, but it didn’t approach that of BC, which could only manage 22 percent (13-of-59) for the game.
As a result, its deficit only got larger. Glendale went on a familiar 11-0 run early in the third quarter, then another 16-5 stretch to open the fourth. Tori Robertson connected from close range twice late for BC, but the Renegades finished the game with just eight points in the paint to Glendale’s 26.
BC fell to 6-13 overall and 0-4 in conference play.