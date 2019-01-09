The Bakersfield College men’s basketball team picked up its third straight win, beating Santa Barbara (3-14), 94-68, on the road on Wednesday night. The Renegades (11-6) have won five of their last six games and 10 of their last 12.
BC guard Shahadah Camp scored a season-high 34 points in the blowout win and guard Shannon Wafer, a North graduate, added a season-high 19 points.
The Renegades will play at Cuesta on Saturday at 5 p.m.
