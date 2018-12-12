It wasn’t quite how Bakersfield College head coach Rich Hughes planned, but sophomore guard Shahadah Camp hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer while falling down to lift BC men’s basketball (7-5) to a 71-68 win over West Hills Coalinga (4-7) at the Gil Bishop Sports Center on Wednesday.
“He just made a play,” Hughes said. “I mean you got to win some games by luck. We’ll take it. I’m going out the door a happy man.”
Camp tallied a game-high 19 points, making three of his six 3-pointers and seven of his 17 total attempts from the field. He got the ball off the inbound in the half court with less than five seconds left. Camp got stuck around a screen and it appeared he wouldn’t be able to get the shot off. He leaned and hoisted the 3 from the top of the arc before falling onto his chest.
Anieus Medrano scored 16 for the Renegades and Kobe Garner brought in seven rebounds. Medrano also had four assists.
“Good teams find ways to win,” Hughes said. “They found a way to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.