The Bakersfield College men’s basketball team won its Western State Conference South Division opener, beating Canyons (9-12, 0-1), 85-80, at the Gil Bishop Sports Center on Wednesday.
BC (13-7, 1-0) hit 11 3-pointers, led by four from guard Anieus Medrano, who had 16 points. Renegades forward Jeffrey Lee made nine of his 11 shots for a team-high 22 points.
Canyons did not make a field goal in the final three minutes of the game.
BC women’s basketball falls to Canyons
Bakersfield College women’s basketball (7-13, 0-1 Western State South) lost to Canyons (14-9, 1-0), 54-49, at home on Wednesday. The Renegades out-rebounded Canyons, 65-48, and scored 19 second-chance points but could not pull off the win.
Forward Brianna Mendez led BC with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Renegades forward Vada Lewis had 15 boards and seven points.
