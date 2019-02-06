Bakersfield College men’s basketball (15-8, 3-1 Western State South) held on to beat Santa Monica (14-10, 2-2), 77-74, at home Wednesday.
Shahadah Camp scored a game-high 22 points for the Renegades and Anieus Medrano had 21. BC held a 29-28 lead at halftime despite shooting just 27.8 percent in the first half. The Renegades forced 30 turnovers in the contest.
The two teams combined for 57 points in the first half and then 94 in the second.
BC women’s basketball dominates Santa Monica
Bakersfield College women’s basketball (8-14, 1-2 Western State South) took care of Santa Monica (7-15, 0-3) easily, beating the Corsairs, 68-42 on Wednesday. The Renegades outscored Santa Monica 38-17 in the second and third quarters.
Brianna Mendez led the way for BC with 13 points. Dasia Wandick chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Renegades held Santa Monica 25 percent shooting.
BC men’s golf takes 7th
Bakersfield College men’s golf placed seventh out of 14 teams at the OEC Classic at Candlewood Country Club on Wednesday.
BC’s individual results: Nicholas Chacon (78), Matthew Sakowski (80), Tyson Hays (81), Blake Keesey (83), Jacob McAllister (84), Matthew Sanders (88).
