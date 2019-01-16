Glendale (7-11) outscored Bakersfield College (12-7) by 22 points in the first half on its way to a 90-75 win over the Renegades on Wednesday.
BC guards Anieus Medrano and Shahadah Camp combined for 41 points. But their showing was outdone by Glendale’s Isaac Etter and Steven Hubbell. Etter scored a game-high 31 points while Hubbell added 23.
BC’s 17 turnovers led to 21 Glendale points. The Renegades had six points off turnovers. BC sent the Vaqueros to the free throw line for 25 attempts. Glendale made 22 of those chances. BC was 9-for-13 from the line.
The Renegades will host Bethesda JV on Saturday at 5 p.m.
