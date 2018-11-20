Bakersfield College men’s basketball knocked off West Hills Coalinga, 76-67, on Tuesday night.
The game was played at West Hills.
Shahadah Camp led BC with 22 points. Kobe Garner scored 15, Anieus Medrano finished with 15 and Quentin Pettiford had 10.
West Hills Coalinga led 38-32 at halftime.
The Renegades are now 2-4 on the season and will play at Porterville College next weekend.
