Bakersfield College men’s basketball led by eight at halftime and by two points with 4:53 to go, but lost to El Camino (1-1), 79-70, on the road in its first game of the 2018-19 season.
The bulk of El Camino’s scoring came from two players. Justin Chambers had 26 points for the Warriors and Jamal Howard added 18.
Anieus Medrano scored 16 for BC but was just 6-for-22 shooting. Shahadah Camp tallied 13 points off the bench and Malik Tautau pulled in 10 rebounds.
