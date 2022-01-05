BC men crash the boards in 78-74 win over Santa Monica

With just under two minutes left in Wednesday night's game, Eloy Medina caught the ball in his corner, faked a shot and, with his defender careening by, sank a clutch three to extend Bakersfield College's lead to five.
It was the dagger, and the culmination of a streaky outside-shooting performance for the Renegades, who finished 10-of-34 from beyond the arc.
But just as important was a play a minute later, on one of BC's final possessions, on which they scored no points but secured two offensive rebounds to help wind down the clock and curtail Santa Monica College's hopes of victory.
When it was all said and done, BC won 78-74. The Renegades had an impressive 20 offensive rebounds to Santa Monica's six, another stellar performance for the state's second-best offensive-rebounding team.
"(It's) toughness, just toughness," BC coach Aaron Chávez said. "I'm a fiery dude, that's just the way I am ... I expect that same thing out of the kids."
BC (9-4, 1-0) needed to be good on the glass because it shot just under 38 percent from the field, while Santa Monica (6-9, 0-1) shot 49 percent. The Corsairs got countless baskets in the first half practically uncontested in transition.
Santa Monica's efforts were led by Alex Villi (22 points, eight rebounds), who helped the Corsairs build an early lead that was ultimately undone by a season-best 21 points from BC's Joshua Lewis off the bench. Tyrell Coleman also almost pulled off another triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Villi was scoring in every possible way early, with an early putback, pull-up jumper and spinning layup to stretch the Corsairs' margin to 13-5. But after a timeout from Chávez, Coleman and Lewis hit 3-pointers to set off a 16-4 run in which Santa Monica's only two baskets came from Maxwell Moses in transition.
BC used a series of drives from Tony Counts (eight points, 11 rebounds) to go ahead 21-17 and maintained a similar lead for much of the first half. The Renegades did miss a key chance to extend it late when they gave up a last-minute 3-pointer to Moses and Medina missed an extremely deep shot of his own, meaning the Corsairs trailed just 34-32.
That left them within striking distance even after a pull-up banked 3-pointer from Coleman and another deep shot from Medina. Santa Monica, which did not score from the stripe in the first half, started to draw contact inside and used six straight free throws to tie the game at 44 before a spinning drive from Moses gave them the lead.
But, as Chávez put it, "Josh made some plays."
Out of a timeout, Lewis hit a 3-pointer, then Villi responded with one of his own. Undeterred, the sophomore guard came back down and gave BC the lead with another, then showed his inside game on a successful drive to make it 52-49.
BC totaled 17 second-chance points, and a few key ones came as the second half wound down. When Anthony Jaramillo used a fast-break layup to give Santa Monica the lead back, Medina settled things with a nice one-handed putback. He also quickly countered Villi's second 3-pointer, which had tied the game at 60, ensuring BC controlled the momentum.
"The best defense is making them take the ball out," Chávez said, "and we were fortunate that when we really had to, they had to take the ball out, so that gives you two to three extra seconds to get back."
The most unusual play of the game came when Medina missed from long range with four minutes left. Coleman corralled the rebound and somehow lobbed a one-handed putback hook shot into the net through contact from the Corsairs. He made the ensuing free throw to extend BC's lead to 68-64. Two minutes later, Medina and the Renegades' offensive rebounding put the game away for good.
"We got some stops, and we were able to make a few free throws that we needed at the end," Chávez said.
With a conference win under their belt, the Renegades will travel to Citrus on Saturday.