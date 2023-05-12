BC has rough start to Super Regional softball series

The Bakersfield College softball team got off to a fast start in the opening game of their best-of-three series at Mt. SAC on Friday.
Unfortunately, things came to an abrupt halt when the host Mounties came to the plate.
After BC scored a run in the first, Mt. SAC countered with three in the bottom half and six more in the second en route to a 12-1 victory in a game called after five innings.
The Mounties piled up 13 hits, including three for extra bases, with four players ending with multiple RBIs in support of starter Aleyna Urbina (19-2).
Shelbie Valencia opened the game with a double for Bakersfield, and one out later, scored on a single by Kadyn Smith.
The Renegades managed just one more hit the rest of the game, a double by Destiny Cuellar in the second inning.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. BC needs a victory to force a decisive Game 3, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.
ROWDY winners
The 12th Annual ROWDYs was held in the Icardo Center on Tuesday, showcasing the highest achievements of the Cal State Bakersfield student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
Eighteen were honored with the Golden Circle, the highest honor bestowed upon a CSUB undergraduate scholar-athlete serving in a leadership role.
This year’s Golden Circle: Chloe Sizemore (women’s soccer), Soli Herrera (women’s basketball), Mikayla Popham (Women’s swimming and diving), Gillian Galicia (women’s golf), Samantha Martinez (softball), Miranda Miller (track and field), Hayley McCluskey (indoor volleyball), Hana Makonova (beach volleyball), Myah Salinas (dance), Harry Downing (men’s soccer), Cameron Smith and Travis Henson (men’s basketball), Carter Walles (men’s swimming and diving), Albert Urias (men’s wrestling), A.J. Miller (baseball), Thomas Richardson (men’s track and field), Martin Diaz (band) and Julio Mejia (cheer).
The award is reserved annually for scholar-athletes, spirit squad and band members who have shown integrity and achievement through leadership activities, community involvement, participation in campus life, sports participation and scholarship while attending CSUB. Through their involvement as scholar-athletes, it is clear to all who encounter them that they are set apart from other outstanding scholar-athletes and deserving of the unique honor.
Other awards were given for Newcomer of the year: Arlene Salvador (women’s golf) and Vili Sivec (men’s swimming and diving); Clutch performer of the year: Emma Bubelis and Alanna Shields (beach volleyball); Rudy Carvajal Community Service: Men’s swimming and diving team; Best individual turnaround: Julia Stein (women’s track and field) and Matthew Garrett (men’s track and field); Blue-Gold: Riley Slayton (women’s track and field) and Thomas Richardson (men’s track and field); Kegley-McCall (team GPA): Indoor volleyball team, 3.60; Weightroom Warrior: Sophia Brandstetter (beach volleyball) and Cameron Smith (men’s basketball), Heart of a Champion: Maya Williams (softball) and Albert Urias (men’s wrestling); Runner Spirit: Julio Mejia (cheer); Best Individual Contest: Taylor Caldwell (women’s basketball) and Chance Rich (men’s wrestling); Flachmann: Hana Makonova (beach and indoor volleyball) and Harry Downing (men’s soccer), Athlete of the year: Miranda Miller (women’s track and field) and Matt Comnos (baseball) and President’s Award: Hayley McCluskey (indoor volleyball) and Cameron Smith (men’s basketball).
Members of the ROWDY’s all-academic team include: Sophia Tougas (women’s basketball), Julia Stein (women’s track and field), Jefi Dordevic (women’s golf), Samantha Martinez (softball), Dome Rodriguez (women’s soccer), Nicole Horton (women’s swimming and diving), Maci Perkins (indoor volleyball), Sophia Brandstetter (beach volleyball), Allison Osuna (cheer), Haley York (dance), Michael Pollard (baseball), Dalph Panopio (men’s basketball), Harry Downing (men’s soccer), Carter Walles (men’s swimming and diving), Sebastian Flores (men’s track and field) and Mateo Morales (men’s wrestling).