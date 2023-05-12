 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC has rough start to Super Regional softball series

BC softball

The Bakersfield College softball team celebrates after defeating Long Beach in last week's opening-round of the playoffs.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

The Bakersfield College softball team got off to a fast start in the opening game of their best-of-three series at Mt. SAC on Friday.

Unfortunately, things came to an abrupt halt when the host Mounties came to the plate.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases