BC football stumbles on the road at East Los Angeles

As the teams switched sides for the fourth quarter Saturday night in Monterey Park, Bakersfield College had the momentum for the first time all game.
The Renegades had just scored their first touchdown of the night on a fourth-and-goal touchdown run by Antonio Robinson. They swiftly brought the Huskies to third-and-4, with a chance to get the ball back right away.
East Los Angeles backup quarterback Frank Alvarez tossed a harmless pass out to the sideline, and BC defensive stalwart Dylan Tooker made what looked like a diving interception. But Tooker was ruled out of bounds, and a dead-ball personal foul by the Renegades gave ELAC a first down. Two plays later, Alvarez hit Tyson Schilling for a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown to effectively put the game out of reach at 27-10.
That score held for the rest of the quarter, and BC fell back below .500 at 4-5 with just one game left in the season.
The Renegades let several opportunities like the Tooker interception slide. Shortly before halftime, with ELAC looking to go up three touchdowns, Logan Bowers stepped in front of an Alvarez slant and helped set BC up near midfield, but the drive ended with a blocked field goal attempt by Luis Haro.
Haro was kicking in his first competitive game since 2018, with normal kicker Tristin Skinner out due to COVID-19, according to BC assistant special teams coach Matt Alvarez. Haro finished 1-for-3 on field goals.
The Renegades needed his services often because their offense generated just 204 total yards, including 24 rushes for 40 yards. Quarterback Joseph Campbell went 16-of-31 for 148 yards and was intercepted on back-to-back passes in the fourth quarter. Backup Tyce Griswold made two brief appearances.
The Huskies, on the other hand, had success through the air despite missing starting quarterback Terrance Gipson. Alvarez went 22-of-33 for 296 yards, with touchdowns to Schilling (four catches, 101 yards) and Maury Rams. Rene Zaldivar tallied 105 all-purpose yards and a couple of flashy hurdles, and Oklahoma transfer Trejan Bridges snagged eight balls for 55 yards.
ELAC scored on its first three drives, despite starting short of its own 30-yard line on each, and quickly took a 17-0 lead on Zaldivar's missed-tackle-laden 36-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. A 20-yard connection from Campbell to Jamaal Thompson and a personal foul helped set up the Haro field goal that ended up as BC's lone score of the first half.
Coming out of the break, BC had a chance to stop ELAC on fourth-and-5 from the Renegades' 32, but Alvarez evaded pressure and found an open Bridges for 20 yards to set up another field goal.
The Renegades, contrastingly, were stonewalled on a Jordan Norwood fourth-and-1 carry on the following drive, but it didn't end up mattering as Dylan Tooker immediately stripped Jahsiah Sheffield to regain possession and set up the Robinson score.
After Schilling's touchdown in response, though, BC's remaining drives were grim: turnover on downs, interception, interception and end of game. The Renegades only had that many possessions because ELAC was trying and failing to boost its margin of victory, with Alvarez throwing a late second pick to Luke Wattenbarger.
After Saturday's action, all of the teams in the National Northern League are in a baffling six-way tie with 2-2 conference records. Ventura is 6-3 overall, ELAC and Long Beach are 5-4, and Allan Hancock, BC and Canyons are 4-5. A win over Allan Hancock at home next Saturday could help BC get in the conversation for some sort of postseason play.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.