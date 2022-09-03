BC football starts season strong with blowout win over LA Pierce

It might not provide the most accurate illustration of what the rest of the year has to offer, but Saturday night's season opener gave fans a glimpse of the vast potential of Bakersfield College football.
The Renegades made their return to Memorial Stadium in triumphant fashion, forcing five turnovers and pouring on 49 first-half points en route to a 59-12 rout of LA Pierce.
Facing a Brahmas team that allowed 58 points per game last season, the Renegades were able to flex their muscle a bit. As is becoming a tradition with R. Todd Littlejohn's squad, special teams shone particularly bright Saturday. On one punt, returnee Dylan Tooker returned a fumbled snap for a touchdown; later, Pierce's punter was forced to hold the ball for an 11-yard loss leading to another touchdown; and shortly afterward, freshman running back Jaquell Bonner took a kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown, busting out of two tackles at midfield.
Kicker Tristin Skinner was also perfect on eight extra points and one short field goal.
"We just continue to emphasize it because it's a phase of the game that's really important to us and it gives our guys the opportunity to score and to do some special things," Littlejohn said. "And you saw them."
While the Renegade defense had some issues with penalties, at one point accumulating 71 penalty yards on one drive, leading to a rushing touchdown for Pierce's Alex Vales, it had its fair share of clutch moments as well. Chris Thompson picked off two passes, both at the goal line, and Jaydn Harris-Ervin added one more. Jalen Corprew had a strip-sack and recovery to set up BC's very first touchdown.
That score came on a free play when Pierce jumped offsides, as new quarterback Joseph Campbell, a Garces alum and bounce-back from Fresno State, hit Jihad Marks for a 19-yard touchdown.
Campbell took the majority of the snaps at quarterback until BC was already up 42-6, and later added a rushing touchdown. Visalia-Central Valley Christian product Tyce Griswold and last year's primary starter Dexter Frampton got minimal playing time. After the game, though, Littlejohn left the door open for multiple quarterbacks to get action going forward.
"It's been happening all camp, and just the competition in itself, and we felt like going into this game it was going to be a 1, 1a, 1b type of situation," he said.
For its part, Pierce's passing game gave BC some trouble with the deep ball. On one early drive, Peyton Pelletier connected with Tenorris Merkel for 32 yards and Dan MacWillams Becerra for 27 more, getting the Brahmas all the way to BC's 3-yard line before throwing his first pick to Thompson. Later, Pierce got a rare touchdown at the end of the third quarter when the Brahmas came out in a pseudo-punt formation with Pelletier at punter and Charles Yates split out wide, and the two connected for 53 yards down the left sideline. Peyton Pelletier hit Parker Pelletier for a touchdown on the next play.
That was about all the offense Pierce managed, as the Brahmas finished with minus-16 rushing yards and 189 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, BC had plenty to offer throughout the game. Five different players recorded a rushing touchdown for the Renegades: last year's starter Antonio Robinson (BC's leading rusher with seven carries for 56 yards), Campbell, Jaron Amos, Anyale Velazquez and Bonner.
Eight players had at least one rush and eight at least one reception for BC, which rotated in a variety of contributors as its lead grew.
"Any time you can get experience from those guys, game experience, it'll pay dividends later on," Littlejohn said, "because now they understand situations not only from practice but from a game."
Pierce threatened to add a third touchdown on its final drive — after never even reaching double-digit points last season — when sparsely used quarterback Matthew Abajian found Yates for a 33-yard pass. However, Thompson picked him off three plays later, and BC ran out the clock with touches for Velazquez and Jordan Norwood.
The Renegades will travel to face El Camino next Saturday. They beat the Warriors 24-13 in Bakersfield last season in a game they later forfeited due to an eligibility mishap.