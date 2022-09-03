 Skip to main content
BC football starts season strong with blowout win over LA Pierce

It might not provide the most accurate illustration of what the rest of the year has to offer, but Saturday night's season opener gave fans a glimpse of the vast  potential of Bakersfield College football. 

The Renegades made their return to Memorial Stadium in triumphant fashion, forcing five turnovers and pouring on 49 first-half points en route to a 59-12 rout of LA Pierce.

