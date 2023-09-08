The Bakersfield College football team will look to build on the momentum it built late last week when the Renegades host No. 21 Long Beach City in its home opener at Memorial Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday.
The ’Gades scored two late touchdowns in a 48-23 loss to No. 9 Golden West in their season opener last week. BC was hurt by a bad snap and an interception that the Rustlers turned into 14 points.
One of the obvious bright spots for Bakersfield came under center when freshman Carson Woods and sophomore Joseph Campbell combined to go 28 of 36 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. They were also each intercepted once.
The former Garces connection of Campbell to Xavier Campbell resulted in two scoring passes. Marshall finished with six receptions for 114 yards receiving, while Bakersfield High graduate Daylon Leach contributed seven catches for 65 yards and also had four kickoff returns for 118 yards, including a 51-yarder.
The Renegades dug themselves an early hole last week, falling behind 31-0 midway through the second quarter before Woods and the BC offense seemed to find its rhythm.
This week’s opponent is coming off a 45-40 loss to Riverside City, last year’s state runner-up.
The Vikings had 480 yards in total offense in last week’s loss, with most of it coming in the air from Will Madonna.
The sophomore quarterback wasn’t necessarily efficient, finishing 20 of 43 passing, but his knack for the big play resulted in five touchdown passes, all over 28 yards. His biggest throw was a 97-yard scoring pass to Remil Brown just before the half. Madonna also had scoring passes of 39, 30, 65 and 28 yards.
It figures to be another big test for the Bakersfield defense that allowed 382 yards in total offense to Golden West.
The Renegades were led by Miles Poole’s 10 tackles, with Logan Bowers adding nine. Luke Wattenbarger added seven tackles, including one for a loss, and Donovan Foster and Danny Johnson each had a pass breakup.