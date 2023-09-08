BC at Golden Valley Football

BC's Dantonio Hackworth (21) brings down Golden West's Caleb Dochnal as Luke Wattenbarger (8) and Julian Smith (7) pursue last week at Golden West College.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The Bakersfield College football team will look to build on the momentum it built late last week when the Renegades host No. 21 Long Beach City in its home opener at Memorial Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday.

The ’Gades scored two late touchdowns in a 48-23 loss to No. 9 Golden West in their season opener last week. BC was hurt by a bad snap and an interception that the Rustlers turned into 14 points.

