Bakersfield College football season tickets went on sale Monday.
Tickets range from $35 to $60 for the season and can be purchased on-line at Vallitix.com, by calling 322-5200 or in-person at the Bakersfield College business office.
The Renegades are kicking off the 2019 season with a media day Media Day on Aug. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. This will also be the first opportunity for the public to view the new artificial turf installed this summer at Memorial Stadium. Those attending will be able to claim a free souvenir piece of the new turf (limited to one piece per person and while supplies last).
The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to park in the lot south of the stadium and enter the southeast gate. Speakers will include Bakersfield mayor Karen Goh, athletic director Sandi Taylor and head football coach Jeff Chudy.
The Renegades open up the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Mt. SAC at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. This will be the first time the team will play a game on the new field turf that was installed in the stadium this summer.
Women’s basketball
BC women’s basketball guard Jasmyn Rodriguez has committed to play at Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo next season.
The foothill graduate averaged of 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season for the Renegades. Cal Maritime Academy is an NAIA level school that competes in the California Pacific Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.