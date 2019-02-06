Former Bakersfield College defensive end/linebacker James Thomas signed with Division I (Football Championship Subdivision) Houston Baptist on Wednesday. Thomas, an Independence graduate, is planning to play “Buck” linebacker for the Huskies, an outside linebacker position that also sometimes lines up as a stand-up defensive end.
The two-year BC starter totaled 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his Renegades career. He felt the hybrid position was his best fit at the next level.
Thomas will head to Houston next week, he said, to join the team for spring practice.
