BC football gets ready for season with scrimmage against West Hills Coalinga

The Bakersfield College football team held a scrimmage against West Hills Coalinga at Memorial Stadium Saturday morning, a chance for the Renegades to tackle some live competition in advance of next weekend’s season opener.
BC doesn’t keep an official score or statistics at scrimmages. Instead, head coach R. Todd Littlejohn previously said at the school’s media day Aug. 17 that his focus for Saturday’s exhibition would be on the details — “taking care of the ball, no stupid penalties, those types of things, that we’ve been preaching all throughout camp” — as he faces some tough decisions about starting spots, including at quarterback, and playing time entering the regular season.