BC football downs Ventura 31-21 for another landmark win

Two weeks into its conference slate, Bakersfield College finds itself in uncharted territory.
After beating College of the Canyons last week for the first time in a decade — on the road, no less — the Renegades came back home Saturday night and conquered No. 12 Ventura for possibly the signature win of the R. Todd Littlejohn era so far.
They took possession of first place in the National Northern League of the SCFA at 2-0 in conference (4-3 overall).
The Pirates had beaten the Renegades six straight times. But this time around, BC held Ventura to 171 yards of offense through the game's first three-and-a-half quarters, the defense recovered a pair of critical fumbles with its back against the wall and the Renegades' rushing offense came alive to the tune of 225 yards on the ground.
"We challenged the O-line yesterday and told them that if we can run the ball effectively, we're going to have a chance to win this game," Littlejohn said. "Great job by them, you know, just staying with it, more importantly."
After BC initially struggled to punch the ball in on its opening two drives, quarterback Joseph Campbell came through with three goal-to-go rushing touchdowns, two on option keepers and one on an elusive scramble.
Jaron Amos staked his claim as the Renegades' workhorse back with 20 hard-fought carries for 99 yards, while Jordan Norwood added 47 more yards and the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Campbell was less dynamic in a screen-heavy passing game and turned the ball over twice, but receiver Jihad Marks posted another top-notch performance with eight catches for 95 yards.
Ventura, which averaged 42.5 points per game last year, couldn't get anything going on offense as its first- and second-choice quarterbacks combined for 42 passing yards and looked unsettled in the pocket.
That changed when the big third-stringer Samuel Marquez came in for his first action of the season and went a clinical 8-of-13 for 143 yards with touchdowns to Sebastian Macaluso and Ja'ron Glenn.
"Guys get a little lackadaisical, they start looking at the scoreboard, and that's not how we play defense, so we'll make sure that we get that sorted out," Littlejohn said.
But BC had built enough of a lead that Ventura never got within 10 points.
The Renegades went into halftime up just 14-7, despite the Pirates' offensive struggles, due to an early sack by Demetrius Edwards pushing BC out of field goal range, then a pair of missed field goals (one blocked) by Tristin Skinner. The game could have been closer, but after Jesse Valenzuela took back a kickoff 52 yards for the Pirates, he fumbled four plays later as they were driving.
BC had found itself in an opportune position a month earlier against Mt. SAC and got shut out in the second half. The Renegades did not meet the same fate Saturday, adding Campbell's third rushing score in the third quarter while forcing consecutive punts and a fumble.
"We got some stops when we needed them," Littlejohn said. "Just so proud of these guys, because one of the things I said to them at halftime — 'We've got to come out with some fire after the half and keep going' — I thought we did a great job with that."
The fumble — committed by quarterback Ezekiel Savage II, recovered by Luis Alvarez — put an end to Savage's night and, following a 38-yard third-down connection from Campbell to Marks against an all-out blitz, resulted in a Skinner field goal that extended the lead to 24-7.
That provided enough of a cushion for BC, so that it didn't matter as much when Campbell was picked off in the end zone thinking he had an offsides call and a free play, and then when Marquez finally got the Pirates' passing attack going.
The Renegades got one key break when, trying to hold the ball up 10 with several minutes remaining, an Amos fumble was touched by an out-of-bounds Ventura player, allowing BC to retain possession. Norwood scored five plays later.
BC must now travel to face Long Beach, which enters at 4-3 as well but suffered a league loss to East Los Angeles Saturday.
"Each week it just gets more and more difficult ... They beat Ventura last week, we beat them this week," Littlejohn said. "Now we just got to continue to take care of ourselves and not worry about our opponent."