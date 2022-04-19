BC escapes Antelope Valley showdown with 2-1 win, division title

The Bakersfield College softball team's margin for error was narrower Tuesday night than ever before, and not just because the Renegades were playing their tightest game in over a month with a chance to clinch their division.
If that newfound stress wasn't enough, BC's showdown with Antelope Valley turned on a pair of plays decided by mere inches.
With two outs in the sixth inning, designated player Kady Smith connected on a line drive off the glove of pitcher Victoria Alcantar, then barely beat out Alcantar's throw to first base, scoring Kylie Havens to give BC its first lead.
A pair of Marauders reached on errors early in the seventh before Savannah Cervantes hit a ball to left field off Talia Nielsen. But Shelby Buchanan's throw beat Maeyll Grimes to home, and after a chaotic rundown, Nielsen herself came down to the plate, made a catch and tagged out Grimes.
Nielsen got Nayely Delgado to ground out to preserve the 2-1 win, but the rundown was the defining moment for the Renegade defense in a game that featured an uncharacteristic five errors.
"It just was communication, and it was just crazy," BC coach Casey Goodman said. "Usually we have tough times with (rundowns) because we just kind of get ahead of ourselves, but in a situation like that it shows a lot of resiliency and a lot of fight for our kids to stay calm and make sure that we get an out."
Both defenses lacked composure all afternoon in the high-stakes game. With Nielsen allowing four hits and no walks, the Marauders got their lone run in the second inning when Trinity Holman came all the way around to score on a ball lofted to center field, due to errors by Havens.
Havens got the last laugh, however, reaching on an error at second base on her way to scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Hits were hard to come by for the Renegades, who had strung together their first run in the bottom of the second. Marissa Campos and Anika Romo reached base on balls hit in the infield when Antelope Valley had trouble making throws to first in time. Then Destiny Cuellar bounced one up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.
That was the last hit for BC by anyone other than Smith, the team's cleanup hitter and secondary pitcher, who launched one to left off Alcantar in the fourth before the game-winning infield hit in the sixth.
"That was her goal before the game," Goodman said, "is to make sure that she was finding a pitch in her zone, and she came through today ... Talia helped us at the mound, and Kady helped us at the plate, so it's not very often you get two pitchers helping you out."
For Antelope Valley, the main threat was Cervantes, the conference's top hitter. Nielsen hit her twice trying to jam her inside, before she lined out to Havens against a shift in the fifth, then nearly brought home the tying run in the seventh.
There shouldn't even have been a tying run in play, but earlier in the inning, BC couldn't field a ball from Alcantar hit between third baseman Campos and shortstop Shelbie Valencia, then two more Renegades collided going for a popup bunt by Ariel Nieto.
Catcher Destiny Cuellar responded to that just a moment later by sliding to catch another high bunt from Hailey Johnson. BC got the second out when Grimes failed to escape the rundown between Campos, Cuellar and eventually Nielsen.
With runners still at second and third, Nielsen induced a ground ball to shortstop from Delgado to end the game.
The victory moves BC to 31-6, 11-0 in conference, with the Renegades' division title putting them in prime position for a home playoff game.
"I feel sorry for whoever has to come in here and play us on a Friday night," Goodman said.
For now, BC travels to face Citrus Thursday.