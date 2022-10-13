BC defense locks down Canyons in gritty road win

Nearly every time College of the Canyons threatened to score Thursday night, Bakersfield College came up with a clutch sack.
First, the Cougars faced third-and-4 from Bakersfield College's 23-yard line late in the second quarter, only for quarterback Chayden Perry to take back-to-back sacks from Jacob Hughes and Jensen Hallum. After a quick punt, COC found itself back in Renegade territory right away, only to take another 10-yard loss on third down and give the ball back to BC.
In the late fourth quarter, after the Renegades' offense had come alive to take a 10-point lead, the Cougars still had a chance to get themselves back into the game. That is, until Bryce Dickson was taken down by Jaykob Jones on third down and strip-sacked by Rashaad Nelson on the next play, condemning COC to a hopeless fourth-and-30.
The impressive defensive-line effort was backed up by solid coverage downfield, limiting the Cougars to just 186 passing yards, and the Renegades avenged last year's defeat, and a decade-long string of losses to COC, by downing the rival Cougars 17-7 at their homecoming in Santa Clarita.
The offense didn't exactly fire on all cylinders but certainly did its part, particularly on a 39-second, 78-yard touchdown drive just before halftime that culminated in a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak on a rare gamble from offensive coordinator Carl Dean. Malik Brown helped push quarterback Joseph Campbell in from behind, after Campbell went 5-for-6 for 71 yards on the drive and scrambled to the 1-yard line on third down.
That sent BC in tied 7-7 at the break.
Campbell, given a bit of a longer leash in a game where no running back made much headway, finished a steady 19-of-30 for 286 yards and one crucial touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter, facing a second-and-16, he just barely got off a quick screen to receiver Jihad Marks, who snatched the ball out of the air, broke two tackles, and tiptoed down the sideline for a 71-yard score to boost BC's lead to two possessions. Marks finished with six catches for a whopping 156 yards.
COC, which put up 28 points on the road against No. 1 Riverside last week, mustered a few big plays throughout the game but never strung them together, except on the Cougars' lone touchdown drive, a two-play effort at the end of the first quarter that came just moments after Jeremiah Cox blocked a long Tristin Skinner field goal. J.D. Sumlin spun his way for a 32-yard run, then Dickson immediately hit Jacobee Taylor deep down the middle for a 39-yard score.
Skinner got a measure of redemption in the third quarter, when he gave the Renegades the lead on a 28-yard try. BC could have had more, after reaching the red zone quickly on another 33-yard screen from Campbell to marks and a 27-yard scamper by Zachariah Hawkins, but Hawkins was dragged down for minus-6 yards on third-and-2 at the 5-yard line.
The Cougars were unable to punish the Renegades for that red zone inefficiency, fumbling on fourth-and-1 on their next drive, then punting on three straight before their final effort — that fourth-and-30 with less than a minute remaining, which resulted in a doomed hook-and-ladder play to Semaj Freeman well short of the first down.
The win opened conference play for BC (3-3), which hosts its own homecoming next week against Ventura.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.