BC breezes past San Bernardino Valley to enter bye week on positive note

It might be easy to write off Bakersfield College's Saturday night win over San Bernardino Valley, given that it came against a Wolverines squad outscored by an average of 30 points in its first four games, looking for its first victory in nearly a year.
But consider that the 69-20 final score meant BC's biggest point total in 26 years, since way back when Dallas Grider was head coach — the Renegades beat Ventura 70-14 on Nov. 16, 1996 — and it puts the result in perspective.
After scoring just one touchdown in its last two games, BC came alive for 10 on the road in San Bernardino, posting 206 rushing yards and eight sacks in a game that was won in the trenches.
Quarterbacks Joseph Campbell and Tyce Griswold combined for five touchdowns, but the running game ran the show Saturday, with new starter Jordan Norwood (13 carries, 65 yards, one touchdown rushing and one receiving) and Jaron Amos (13 carries, 77 yards, a rushing touchdown) leading the way.
Receivers Kenny Powell and Sean Sharp each caught their first touchdowns as Renegades, working with Griswold and the reserves in the second half.
The only blemishes on the day for the Renegades were an early interception from Campbell to Elijah Byrd on a sloppy shovel-like toss in the first quarter, a missed long field goal attempt and a soft second-half pass defense that gave up three touchdowns to quarterback Robert Eggleston (13-of-31, 190 yards, one pick). BC mixed in plenty of reserves in the second half, and went from allowing 13 total yards to 216.
Picking up where they left off in 2021's matchup at Memorial Stadium, the Renegades dominated from the opening whistle, leaning on Norwood for a pair of early touchdown drives before the Wolverines had a first down.
Off Byrd's interception, a 20-yard carry by Hunter Beitler got SBVC into BC territory, but Karanbir Gill came up with a clutch third-down sack to push the Wolverines out of field goal range.
The Renegades did the literal majority of their damage in a 35-point second quarter, aided by a pair of fumble recoveries deep in SBVC territory from Gabriel Zuniga and Sloan Simpson. They got a third on a strip-sack by Rashaad Nelson on the opening play of the second half, as Eggleston and Beitler were under siege from the defensive line all evening.
Amos took over the workload for the Renegade running game in the second half, scoring on his first carry of the third quarter and then setting up a Campbell-to-Sharp connection that made it 63-0 on the next drive.
That was the point at which things got slightly sketchier for BC, as Zachariah Hawkins (seven carries, 20 yards, two touchdowns, plus a 50-yard reception) was tackled for a loss at the edge of field goal range and Griswold couldn't hit Sharp deep, resulting in a missed 54-yard attempt by Tristin Skinner. The Wolverines responded by breaking the shutout on a 28-yard connection from Eggleston to Rashaun Ramsey, then forced a punt shortly afterward by getting their first sack of the game.
On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Eggleston took a shot and found RaHeem Ramsey from 57 yards out to make it 63-13. After a long Daylon Leach kick return, Griswold got his second score of the day, finding Powell from 30 yards out, but Skinner missed his first point-after in 10 attempts to prevent BC from reaching the 70-point mark. (Only once have the Renegades exceeded it since they began recording week-by-week results in 1985: a 75-7 win over Compton in 1994.)
Eggleston finished a lengthy 13-play, 59-yard drive with a toss to Isaac Baker to set the final margin at 69-20, as third-string quarterback Jayden Huggins presided over two Renegade three-and-outs.
BC now has its bye week heading into a rare Thursday night game at College of the Canyons on Oct. 13, in the conference opener for both schools, which will each enter at 2-3. The Cougars are coming off three straight narrow losses, including a 31-28 heartbreaker at No. 1 Riverside Saturday.
