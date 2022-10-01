 Skip to main content
BC breezes past San Bernardino Valley to enter bye week on positive note

It might be easy to write off Bakersfield College's Saturday night win over San Bernardino Valley, given that it came against a Wolverines squad outscored by an average of 30 points in its first four games, looking for its first victory in nearly a year.

But consider that the 69-20 final score meant BC's biggest point total in 26 years, since way back when Dallas Grider was head coach — the Renegades beat Ventura 70-14 on Nov. 16, 1996 — and it puts the result in perspective.

