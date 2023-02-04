BC basketball teams swept in West LA doubleheader

Playing without star forward and double-double machine Rahmel Davis for the first time all season, the Bakersfield College men's basketball team was perfectly respectable on the scoreboard and on the glass Saturday night.
The Renegades got close to their per-game averages for points, field goal percentage and rebounds.
Instead, their downfall came from an unlikely source: the perimeter.
West LA, which entered Saturday near the middle of its conference in attempts (507, fourth of eight teams) and percentage (30.2, fifth) from deep, went 12-of-19 from the field. In the previous meeting between the two teams on Jan. 11, the Wildcats had gone 3-for-19. This time, they built an early lead with 3s and then tacked on more whenever the Renegades looked poised for a comeback.
BC, meanwhile, managed to shoot just 5-of-23 from beyond the arc, despite career-best performances from Dusten Henderson and Terrin Dickey, fell 79-69 at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
Dickey posted his first BC double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ipreye Egbe played a strong game at point guard and finished with 15 points and a game-high six assists.
Henderson led the Renegades with 23 points on the night, and he put BC within single digits of the Wildcats for just the second time since the first half when he sank a 3 at the shot-clock buzzer with 4:47 remaining.
He had a chance to bring BC even closer moments later when he found himself open from long range, but he forewent the shot in favor of a no-look pass for Eloy Medina that was stolen by Benjamin Ramirez. Ramirez hit a 3-pointer of his own, West LA's 12th and final, seconds later to put the game effectively out of reach.
Ramirez was one of six Wildcats to make at least one 3. Their leading scorer, Gavin Davis, sank four and did a little bit of everything, ending the night with 25 points, four assists and five rebounds. Naeem Lewis was up next with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half.
The outcome of the game turned on a few key moments. For example, Ramirez's late 3-pointer was proceeded by a deep pull-up from Davis several minutes earlier that cut off an 8-2 BC run.
At the end of the first half, the Renegades had cut their deficit to 41-33 on a Dickey putback. On the next West LA possession, though, Dickey was whistled for a foul trying to secure a rebound, and Chad Kratzer immediately drained a corner 3 off the inbound. Elijah Charles stole the ball from Sean Fry on the next possession to set up Davis from deep again in transition, and the Wildcats entered the break up 14 after a swing of six points or more.
West LA held a lead of at least eight points for the final 26:24.
The Renegades slid to 11-13 (3-7 Western State Conference), having lost five of six. Both the BC men's and women's teams play at Glendale Wednesday.
Women's team honors sophomores and Title IX, falls to Wildcats
It was a sentimental afternoon for the BC women’s basketball team, as the school commemorated both the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the final home game for seven sophomores.
Head coach Paula Dahl said before the game that she was the ideal age to experience the impact of Title IX; as the youngest of her siblings, she got an opportunity to start playing basketball that she wouldn’t have had if she were older.
Jenny Lewis, a former player for Dahl 22 years ago and the chair of the BC Athletics Hall of Fame committee, also spoke at halftime about the central role sports have played in her life, with basketball providing an environment where she felt she could fit in and have her skills valued.
The possibility of BC even playing Saturday’s game against West LA was in jeopardy, an emotional Dahl said, after she only fielded four players at a recent practice. But this year’s Renegades — “the epitome of grit,” as she called them — took to the court with seven on sophomore night, matching the seven Wildcats on the other end of the court.
“What a wonderful privilege that is,” Dahl said, “to play this incredible game of basketball.”
The Renegades fell behind 8-0 early but regained their composure quickly on the emotional day, using a Jessica Owens 3-pointer to kickstart an inspired 13-4 run that carried into the second quarter, giving BC its first lead of the afternoon on a Laura Arciga floater at 19-18.
From then on, though, the Wildcats asserted their rebounding advantage. With BC starting a lineup of five players 5-foot-8 or under, West LA players such as Taiana Muagututia, Mirakel Davidson and Trinity Conner pulled down offensive rebound after offensive rebound. That, combined with a string of Renegade turnovers, led to an eight-minute stretch without a field goal for BC.
West LA scored 15 straight points and had a 39-23 lead by halftime, doubling that effort with a 35-5 run in the second half and taking a 76-34 victory at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
The Wildcats ended up with a 51-36 lead in rebounds, with Davidson (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Muagututia (12 and 11) completing double-doubles, and finished the game with 20 second-chance points. Conner (14 points) and Xyamiyia Miller (10) also made it to double digits, with Conner scoring six points in the key second-quarter run.
BC (7-18, 2-9 WSC) got a strong showing from Laura Arciga in her final home game, with nine points and 12 rebounds. The Renegades had a run of bad shooting luck in the second half, when they converted just 16 percent from the field, including 0-for-11 from deep.