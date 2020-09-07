Bakersfield College sophomore Michael Guillory has committed to play at University of Los Angeles College of Divinity, which competes in Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA). In 2019-20 they were the ACCA National Champions with a record of 30-1.
The native of Pearland, Texas, played only one season for the Renegades, averaging 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard played in all 28 games for BC and was named the Western State Conference South co-defensive player of the year and honorable mention all-WSC South
Guillory scored in double figures 16 times last season, including a season-best 17 points in a 64-60 victory over College of the Canyons. He was 3 for 6 from 3-point range in the contest.
BC track and field
Five Renegades track and field athletes were named to the 2019 all-state academic team.
Gabriella Lugo, Noemi Esparza, Adolfo Escudero, Jacoby Whitby and Fabian Velasquez were each selected to be recognized by the (California Community College Cross Country & Track Coaches Association.
To make the team track and field student athletes must complete a minimum of 24 academic units with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
(1) comment
Play for who? All I know is as far as candy goes I love Divinity.
