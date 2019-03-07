Bakersfield College baseball picked up its third straight win, beating L.A. Valley, 6-4. Hector Ruvalcaba went 3-for-5 for the Renegades, including a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth. BC first baseman Trey Harmon hit a home run.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 7, 2019 @ 10:17 pm
Bakersfield College baseball picked up its third straight win, beating L.A. Valley, 6-4. Hector Ruvalcaba went 3-for-5 for the Renegades, including a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth. BC first baseman Trey Harmon hit a home run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.