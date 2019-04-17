Bakersfield College baseball won its sixth game in a row, beating Reedley, 4-0, at Gerry Collis Field on Wednesday.
Renegades (24-13) leadoff hitter and center fielder Ashanti Ross registered two hits and scored twice. Catcher Isaac Ramos went 3-for-3 with an RBI and shortstop Kamron Willman tallied the only BC RBI.
On the mound, Nathan Ortiz (4-3) struck out six batters and gave up six hits in a scoreless, four-inning start for Bakersfield. Gabe Ulloa took over and surrendered only three hits in four innings.
Reedley (12-24) committed five errors and left 12 runners on base. BC got out of two bases loaded jams in the first four innings.
