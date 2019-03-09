Bakersfield College catcher Ryan Dickerson hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Renegades (12-11, 4-2 Western State South) to a 7-6 win over L.A. Valley (7-15, 2-4) at home on Saturday. Dickerson was 0-for-3 entering his final at-bat but delivered after Hector Ruvalcaba stole second and the Monarchs intentionally walked Kamron Willman.
It was BC’s fourth straight win.
Willman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Renegades and designated hitter Trey Harmon also drove in two runs. BC pitcher Chris Rodriguez earned the win by recording the final out in the top of the ninth. BC’s John Bell started the inning on the mound with a one-run lead but surrendered the game-tying run before being replaced with two outs.
BC softball splits two games
Bakersfield College (8-9) beat Monterey Peninsula, 1-0, and lost to Sierra College, 5-3, at home on Saturday.
Renegades pitcher Kylee Fahy drove in the winning run against Monterey Peninsula and threw the shutout. Sierra hit a three-run home run off BC’s Natilee Parrish in the top of the second inning.
BC track’s Lugo runs two season-best times
Bakersfield College track and field’s Gabriella Lugo ran season-best times in the women’s 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs on Saturday at the Oxy Distance Carnival at Occidental College. She finished eighth in the 800 (2:18.86) and 17th in the 1,500 (4:51.02). Both times meet the “A” standard and will go toward qualifying Lugo for the state championship.
The Renegades’ women’s 4x400-meter relay team took third with a time of 4:17.09. BC freshman Daizhiana Ebert placed second in the women’s long jump with a mark of 17-11.5. It was Ebert’s best jump of the season and also an “A” standard mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.