Bakersfield College baseball won its fifth game in a row, beating Reedley, 8-2, on the road on Tuesday. BC (23-13) scored seven of its runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Renegades shortstop Hunter Adams racked up three hits (all singles) and four runs batted in. BC starter Lane Cowan (5-2) surrendered just a run a three hits in his five innings. He did walk four batters, though. Chris Rodriguez struck out four batters in his two scoreless innings of relief.
