After six straight wins to start the year, the Bakersfield College baseball team suffered its first loss, falling 5-4 in 10 innings to Allan Hancock at home on Tuesday.
The Renegades held a 3-1 lead heading into the eighth inning before Hancock took the lead with three runs in the top of the frame. Three straight walks let in the first run. A fielder’s choice allowed the other two.
BC’s Matt Patton doubled in the bottom of the eighth before Sage Voda hit him home on an error by the third baseman. That tied the game at four until Hancock’s Mike Mclean knocked in a runner from third on a single back to the pitcher in the 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.