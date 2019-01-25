Bakersfield College baseball opened up the 2019 campaign with a 1-0 win over Moorpark. Freshman outfielder Will Reynolds, from Frontier, hit a two-out double to left in the third to knock in the lone run.
Sophomore Frankie Villasenor earned the win, striking out six batters and giving up just two hits and two walks in six innings pitched. Nate Ortiz picked up the save, throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.