Bakersfield College baseball (21-13, 13-4 WSC South) blanked L.A. Valley (12-21, 8-9) for a 3-0 win at home on Thursday, keeping a two-game lead on the Western State Conference’s South Division with three games to go.
BC starter Nathan Ortiz gave up just four hits in seven innings and struck out six batters. He earned the win. Desi Garcia picked up the save, striking out two in the ninth.
Renegades second baseman Hunter Adams tripled to right-center field in the fourth inning to plate the first two runs of the game. Will Reynolds followed with a ground out to second that scored Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.