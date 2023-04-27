BC baseball sends off sophomores with 7-6 win over West LA

In recent days, as recent as the last two Saturdays against Citrus and Antelope Valley, the Bakersfield College baseball team has conceded early leads and been unable to fight back.
But, as head coach Kurt Townson put it, on Thursday "the team of old" showed up.
In a performance resembling their hot start to the season, rather than their cold midseason stretch or lukewarm finish, the Renegades fought back from a three-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead. Then, after West LA tied the game in the eighth inning, BC got a clutch RBI single from Jordan Lopez and a save from Brock Slikker to seal a 7-6 win.
Most of the players who figured prominently in Thursday's victory were among the 11 sophomores playing their final home game at BC, including Lopez, Slikker, starting pitcher Tim Ruiz and first baseman Alek Martinez (1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two walks).
"The sophomore guys, early on, made a decision to really look at things differently than we did last year with the sophomores," Townson said. "So it's been a really good group of guys (from) a leadership standpoint. They also work well together, and I think they've been a good example for the new guys."
In the eighth inning, Townson chose to leave Ruiz in for one last out when he had already pitched 7 2/3 innings and loaded the bases in a one-run game. He got Isaiah Figueroa to send a hard-hit grounder to shortstop Andrew Townson, whose throw to third for a potential inning-ending forceout hit baserunner Ian McVey in the back. That allowed the Wildcats to tie the game.
Rather than taking Ruiz out to prevent further damage, however, the coach let him face pinch-hitter Justin Baldwin, who struck out looking.
"We were going to decide to get to the left-hander in that situation," Kurt Townson said. "Plus, (Ruiz is) a sophomore and he was at about 115 pitches. He's got a long time off, so that's why I left him in there. He's worked too hard not to get that opportunity, for sure."
West LA pitcher Dylan Beckerman got two quick outs in the eighth inning, but Martinez sparked a rally by doubling to the corner in right field, before Zamaree Tillman kept the inning going with an infield hit and Lopez dropped his soft-hit single in front of the center fielder McVey.
Slikker allowed a first-pitch single to Chris Brock but induced three straight outs to wrap up the game.
Despite going 0-for-4, Figueroa tallied a game-high three RBIs, one on the eighth-inning miscue and two on a fourth-inning three-base fielding error. That play put the Wildcats up 4-2, after teammate Rodolfo Lucero had smacked a game-tying two-run double to left-center field three batters earlier.
BC saw its early 2-0 lead, from a first-inning Martinez sacrifice fly and third-inning Tillman base hit to center, vanish.
West LA augmented the margin against Ruiz in the fifth, thanks in large part to a failed pickoff attempt that got Brock all the way to third before Erik Diaz brought him home with a sufficiently deep flyout to right field.
The Renegades were kept off the board in the fifth inning but struck back to chase increasingly erratic starter Nathan Houts in the sixth. Luke Froehlich singled and Trevor Spainhoward and Joseph Alatorre walked before Luis Fuentes dropped a high-arcing single into the shallow outfield to score two runs.
Nick Villa was unable to stop the bleeding, allowing two more walks, including a game-tying RBI free pass for Martinez, before striking out Tillman with the bases loaded.
BC looked poised for another big inning in the seventh after a hit-by-pitch and single, but settled for just the one run on a 4-6-3 double play.
The final margin remained at one run after the teams traded eighth-inning scores.
The Renegades moved to 17-22 overall and 10-10 in conference play with one road game, against the Wildcats Friday, left to go in Kurt Townson's first season at the helm.
"It's been good," he said. "I've learned a lot about not only these kids, but I've learned a lot about myself and how I would maybe potentially do some things differently from a strategic standpoint. But yeah, it's been a very good first season for sure."