 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC baseball sends off sophomores with 7-6 win over West LA

BC logo - stacked5 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

In recent days, as recent as the last two Saturdays against Citrus and Antelope Valley, the Bakersfield College baseball team has conceded early leads and been unable to fight back.

But, as head coach Kurt Townson put it, on Thursday "the team of old" showed up.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases